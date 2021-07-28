1 dead after crash on Interstate 55 near Atlanta

SHIRLEY — A 63-year-old man from Mascoutah is dead after a series of traffic crashes Wednesday on Interstate 55 south of Bloomington, according to Illinois State Police.

Traffic heading in both directions on I-55 near Shirley first came to a halt early Wednesday afternoon because of an overturned semitrailer truck in the southbound lanes, authorities said.

The semi overturned on the Timber Creek bridge, near milepost 151, about 3 miles south of Shirley and just north of the Funks Grove rest area exit.

Bloomington Fire Department spokesman Eric Davison said the crash is still under investigation, but it appeared the semi "came up on a couple passenger cars," hit the vehicles and fell over the side of the bridge.

Davison said he wasn't sure of the extent of injuries related to the accident, but that some individuals had been transported from the scene by first responders.

Davison also said the department's hazardous-materials unit was on the scene to control a fuel spill caused by a "small puncture" in the semi's diesel tank.

Some of the fuel appeared to have leaked into the nearby Timber Creek and fire crews deployed buoys in the water to absorb the fuel, Davison said.

Dispatches for mutual aid were sent to neighboring municipalities' emergency departments, including McLean, Heyworth and Normal.

IDOT at 2:26 p.m. said on social media that southbound traffic was being diverted at exit 154 and northbound traffic was being diverted at exit 145.

Then, at approximately 3:29 p.m., a semitrailer truck driven by a 57-year-old man from Mishicot, Wisconsin, was traveling north in the right-hand lane of I-55 near mile marker 143, according to a news release from ISP.

The truck was slowing down due to traffic being backed up from the previous crash on southbound I-55. A tanker-trailer driven by the 63-year-old man from Mascoutah failed to slow down and struck the semitrailer, ISP stated.

The driver of the tanker-trailer was pronounced deceased on the scene by the McLean County coroner. The driver of the semitrailer was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information was available at press time.

