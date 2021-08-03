1 dead in Hudson crash

HUDSON — A 72-year-old man died Tuesday in a single motorcycle accident in rural Hudson.
The man, whose identity has been withheld pending notification of his family, was pronounced dead at 3:41 p.m., according to the McLean County Coroner’s Office.
The crash occurred at 24032 Ron Smith Memorial Highway in Hudson, where the McLean County Sheriff’s Department, Hudson Police Department, and Normal and Hudson Fire Departments arrived to Tuesday afternoon.
The incident remains under investigation and an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.