1 injured, 1 dead after fire in Lincoln apartments; pets also perish

LINCOLN — Authorities have identified the victim of an apartment fire in Lincoln that also injured a neighbor.
Alexandra M. LeSeur, 24, was declared dead at 4:07 a.m. after first responders found her inside a burning apartment at 1228 Delavan St. in Lincoln, Logan County Coroner Robert Thomas said Friday
One person was inside each of the three apartments connected in a ranch-style building at the intersection of North Butler and Delavan streets when the fire started before 3:50 a.m. Thursday, Fire Chief Bob Dunovsky said.
When fire crews arrived, initial reports indicated no one was inside the apartments. During a second search, firefighters found LeSeur in the middle apartment, 1228 Delavan, where the roof later fell in.
Two dogs and six cats also were found dead inside that unit.
“Heavy smoke was pushing out from the eaves” when Lincoln firefighters arrived at 3:51 a.m., Dunovsky said. Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District and Atlanta and Mount Pulaski fire departments were called in to assist, and the fire was under control within about seven minutes.
A neighbor was taken to a local hospital because of smoke inhalation. The person was treated and released within an hour, Dunovsky said.
Dunovsky said the damage from the fire and smoke was extensive, “well over $100,000,” and the building likely will be a total loss.
The two other tenants have been in contact with Red Cross for assistance with temporary housing.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by Lincoln fire officials, the Logan County Coroner's Office and the state Fire Marshal's Office.
