1 injured, 1 dead after fire in Lincoln apartments; pets also perish

LINCOLN — Authorities have identified the victim of an apartment fire in Lincoln that also injured a neighbor.

Alexandra M. LeSeur, 24, was declared dead at 4:07 a.m. after first responders found her inside a burning apartment at 1228 Delavan St. in Lincoln, Logan County Coroner Robert Thomas said Friday

One person was inside each of the three apartments connected in a ranch-style building at the intersection of North Butler and Delavan streets when the fire started before 3:50 a.m. Thursday, Fire Chief Bob Dunovsky said.

When fire crews arrived, initial reports indicated no one was inside the apartments. During a second search, firefighters found LeSeur in the middle apartment, 1228 Delavan, where the roof later fell in.

Two dogs and six cats also were found dead inside that unit.

“Heavy smoke was pushing out from the eaves” when Lincoln firefighters arrived at 3:51 a.m., Dunovsky said. Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District and Atlanta and Mount Pulaski fire departments were called in to assist, and the fire was under control within about seven minutes.