 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 injured in train/vehicle crash east of Bloomington
0 comments
top story

1 injured in train/vehicle crash east of Bloomington

{{featured_button_text}}
Accident

BLOOMINGTON – A 19-year-old rural Bloomington woman suffered serious injuries Thursday after a freight train struck her car on a rural road east of Bloomington.

The report was called in at 3:32 p.m. Thursday at a rural train crossing on 2150 East Road, about a quarter-mile south of 1200 North Road, in Oldtown Township.

Veterans Parkway road work, lane closures begin Monday in Bloomington

The crossing had no stop arms or light signals, McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The woman was transported to Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal with injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Local businesses are finding fewer options to hire part-time employees after the COVID-19 pandemic.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US employers add 916,000 jobs in March

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News