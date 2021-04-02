1 injured in train/vehicle crash east of Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON – A 19-year-old rural Bloomington woman suffered serious injuries Thursday after a freight train struck her car on a rural road east of Bloomington.
The report was called in at 3:32 p.m. Thursday at a rural train crossing on 2150 East Road, about a quarter-mile south of 1200 North Road, in Oldtown Township.
The crossing had no stop arms or light signals, McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage said.
The woman was transported to Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal with injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.