1 killed in jet ski accident on Illinois River in Tazewell County

CREVE COEUR — The Tazewell County coroner was expected to reveal the identity of a person killed in an accident Sunday night on the Illinois River.

Rescue personnel were summoned about 6:30 p.m. to Kuchie's on the Water restaurant, 579 Wesley Road in Creve Coeur, on a report of a jet ski that had gone under the river surface. The Peoria Fire Department Boat and Dive Team was among the responders.

According to the fire department, someone fell off a jet ski about 50 feet from a nearby boat ramp and yelled for help. Two friends on shore jumped into the water and swam toward the victim.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The friends became exhausted after they reached the victim and were unable to save the person, according to the fire department. They in turn needed help in leaving the river.

A Fon du Lac Park District Police boat used sonar to locate the victim in the water. Through a fast-moving current and zero visibility, Peoria divers removed the victim's body from the water by about 8 p.m.

No additional information was available early Monday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0