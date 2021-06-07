 Skip to main content
1 killed in jet ski accident on Illinois River in Tazewell County

CREVE COEUR — The Tazewell County coroner was expected to reveal the identity of a person killed in an accident Sunday night on the Illinois River.

Rescue personnel were summoned about 6:30 p.m. to Kuchie's on the Water restaurant, 579 Wesley Road in Creve Coeur, on a report of a jet ski that had gone under the river surface. The Peoria Fire Department Boat and Dive Team was among the responders.

According to the fire department, someone fell off a jet ski about 50 feet from a nearby boat ramp and yelled for help. Two friends on shore jumped into the water and swam toward the victim.

The friends became exhausted after they reached the victim and were unable to save the person, according to the fire department. They in turn needed help in leaving the river.

A Fon du Lac Park District Police boat used sonar to locate the victim in the water. Through a fast-moving current and zero visibility, Peoria divers removed the victim's body from the water by about 8 p.m.

No additional information was available early Monday.

