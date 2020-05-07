1 killed in Lincoln apartment fire

LINCOLN — One person died after a fire early Thursday morning in Lincoln, officials said.
Lincoln city firefighters were called about 3:50 a.m. to the 300 block of North Butler Street for an apartment fire, according to the Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District.
The Logan County Coroner’s Office confirmed one person died, but further information, including the person's name and cause of death, was not available Thursday.
The building was presumed to be a complete loss.
Further details were not immediately available, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Lincoln Rural, Atlanta and Mount Pulaski fire departments were called in to assist.
