1 worker injured at explosion at Bloomington water reclamation plant

BNWRD also operates a larger plant on West Oakland Avenue in Bloomington that serves most of Bloomington and all of Normal.

The district treats about 30 million gallons of wastewater per day, transforming raw sewage and industrial waste into not only clean water but byproducts that benefit local farms and agriculture production.

In 2018, the Randolph plant was named the best large plant in the state by the Illinois Association of Water Pollution Control Operators, an honor called "the Stanley Cup of wastewater."

About 50 percent of the plant's effluent, or output, goes through a wetland area, which protects receiving streams from flooding and algae, and removes more nitrogen and phosphorous.

Stein, in a previous interview, said the facility is managed with automated processes that can be controlled remotely with a smartphone. The 15-acre plant sits on a 280-acre site.

The district's $20 million budget is supported by a $5.2 million property tax levy — its 18 cents per $100 of equalized assessed valuation tax rate is capped — and those fees, currently $1.87 per 1,000 gallons of water.

BNWRD has 33 employees. About half of the district's annual budget goes to capital expenses, and it'll retire more than $80 million in debt by 2028.