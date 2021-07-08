10-year McLean County Sheriff’s K-9 dies

BLOOMINGTON – McLean County Sheriff’s officers are mourning the loss of a 10-year deputy K-9.

Keej retired from the McLean County Sheriff’s Department in May 2018 and died July 2 due to complications with his spine, the department said in a social media post.

He partnered with Lt. Jason Tuttle in 2008. Keej was later paired with Lt. Jon Albee and became Albee’s pet after his retirement.

A highlight of Keej’s career as deputy K-9 was his “instrumental” role in finding two abducted children in July 2016, the department said.

Keej helped the McLean County Sheriff’s Department seize more than $3 million worth of drugs and assets, including nearly 240 pounds of cocaine, crack, MDMA, heroin and methamphetamine, and about 250 pounds of cannabis, the department said.

That also includes more than $800,000 worth of currency, vehicles and guns.

“Keej was a phenomenal police dog, loyal partner, and even better friend. I miss him terribly,” Albee said in a statement.

