12 families displaced by major fire in downtown Minier

The fire reportedly began at Novelties & More Food, 118 S. Main St., before spreading to Mainview Manor, 120 and 122 S. Main St., Weseloh said. The Illinois Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause.

The fire is the largest Weseloh has seen in over 20 years, saying that "it's devastating so far."

The village sent out alerts asking residents to conserve water while firefighters battled the flames.

Littrell and his mother, Joyce Howard, have owned and operated the business out of the building at 118 S. Main St. for four years. The family works concession stands selling funnel cakes and corn dogs at fairs and festivals across Illinois, and Littrell lives in the back of the shop.

But, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Howard and Littrell have been unable to work this summer season. All of their equipment for the business was stored inside the building when the fire tore through.

"Everything wouldn't have been in that building," Howard said through tears, sitting at a picnic table across the street from the business. "If it hadn't been for COVID-19, we'd be out on the road with it.

"This just means we have nothing to start back with."