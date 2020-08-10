12 families displaced by major fire in downtown Minier

MINIER — Darrell Littrell first woke to the sound of crackling wood in his downtown Minier apartment early Monday morning.
When he opened his eyes he found the room engulfed in smoke.
That's when Littrell and his girlfriend, Emily Bullard, jumped into action and sounded the alarm: a fire was spreading.
"By the time I turned around, it (the smoke) was just pouring out," said Littrell, who helped alert firefighters and wake up residents. "My brother says I'm a hero, but I don't feel like it."
Twelve families were displaced by a fire that devastated two downtown Minier buildings, including an apartment building, Minier Police Chief Daryl Weseloh said.
Officials reported no injuries. A cat died in the fire.
The fire was reported around 1:45 a.m. and more than 50 firefighters from 13 different departments battled the flames until 8 a.m. By 10 a.m., crews were still on scene monitoring the smoke, which wafted throughout the downtown area.
Police blocked off a section of Main Street and parts of Central Street, Minier Avenue and Chicago Street for several hours.
The fire reportedly began at Novelties & More Food, 118 S. Main St., before spreading to Mainview Manor, 120 and 122 S. Main St., Weseloh said. The Illinois Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause.
The fire is the largest Weseloh has seen in over 20 years, saying that "it's devastating so far."
The village sent out alerts asking residents to conserve water while firefighters battled the flames.
Littrell and his mother, Joyce Howard, have owned and operated the business out of the building at 118 S. Main St. for four years. The family works concession stands selling funnel cakes and corn dogs at fairs and festivals across Illinois, and Littrell lives in the back of the shop.
But, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Howard and Littrell have been unable to work this summer season. All of their equipment for the business was stored inside the building when the fire tore through.
"Everything wouldn't have been in that building," Howard said through tears, sitting at a picnic table across the street from the business. "If it hadn't been for COVID-19, we'd be out on the road with it.
"This just means we have nothing to start back with."
Littrell, who has previously experienced the havoc of a house fire, said the loss of equipment does not compare to the sentimental items destroyed.
"The equipment ain't the hard part," he said. "It's the things my dad left me, sentimental stuff, things that I had collected for years and years and years. I don't have anything. I can't even brush my teeth."
But Littrell stressed that he and his family were not the only ones who lost everything. Other families were displaced because of the fire, which destroyed both buildings.
"It's about all of us," he said.
Families and friends were seen embracing outside the buildings as firefighters monitored the smoke. Some people walked through the street, offering donuts to firefighters taking breaks.
The American Red Cross of Central Illinois is providing financial and mental health services to families impacted by the fire.
A fund has been set up at the First Farmers State Bank, 101 S. Main St. in Minier, for anyone interested in contributing monetary donations for the families. Contributions have been made by Casey's General Store and Minier Tap.
The village of Minier is accepting donations for all sizes of men and women's clothing, boys and girls clothing, non-perishable food items, personal hygiene products and gift cards. People can drop off the items at the Village Office, 110 W. Central Ave., or call 309-392-2442 for more information.
"It's just been absolutely awesome to see everybody come together," said Weseloh. "This is locally probably the most complex fire, and there's been so many folks come out of the woodwork."
See photos: Fire in downtown Minier
081120-blm-loc-8minier
081120-blm-loc-1minier
081120-blm-loc-7minier
081120-blm-loc-12minier
081120-blm-loc-3minier
081120-blm-loc-13minier
081120-blm-loc-9minier
081120-blm-loc-14minier
081120-blm-loc-15minier
081120-blm-loc-6minier
081120-blm-loc-16minier
081120-blm-loc-10minier
081120-blm-loc-5minier
081120-blm-loc-2minier
081120-blm-loc-4minier
081120-blm-loc-11minier
081120-blm-loc-17minier
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!