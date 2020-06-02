13 adults, 3 juveniles face charges in Eastland mall looting incidents

About 11:30 p.m., about 100 people returned to the mall in a caravan of vehicles. One man damaged a squad car windshield while others threw rocks and other objects at officers. As that was going on, several other people broke glass doors at Kohl's, entered the store and began looting.

Police used a chemical gas to break up the crowd while making seven arrests.

Around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 900 block of IAA Drive, and found a burglary in process at 812 IAA Drive. Two people tried to drive away but crashed their car; the driver and passenger, along with a third person, tried to run away but were caught and arrested.

At 3 a.m., officers stopped a car at Prospect Road and Empire Street, and found stolen merchandise and rocks.

