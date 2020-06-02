13 adults, 3 juveniles face charges in Eastland mall looting incidents

BLOOMINGTON – Sixteen people were arrested in connection with looting at Eastland Mall Monday night, Bloomington police said.
Initial charges of burglary, mob action and looting are lodged against Charles J. Foster, 27, Bloomington; Maya M. Pizano, 20, Dubuque, Iowa; Tamika N. Foster, 24, Bloomington; Joseph D. Matthews, 39, Normal; Stephanie L. Lancaster, 37, Bloomington; Kenleia R. Sims, 27, of Normal.
Lancaster also is charged with endangering the life of a child. Sims is additionally charged with resisting/obstructing a police officer.
Micah L. Pacquette, 22, of Bloomington, who was arrested separately, is charged with mob action, aggravated battery, burglary, two counts of criminal damage to property, and possession of stolen property.
After a later police call about gunshots, officers arrested Darrius Robinson, 27, of Normal, on charges of reckless driving, burglary, resisting/obstructing a peace officer; Donald Jackson, 23, Normal, on charges of burglary, resisting/obstructing a peace officer; and Roosevelt D. Woods, 23, of Bloomington, on charges of obstructing identification, burglary, and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.
In another incident, officers pulled over a car that had no taillights. Arrested on preliminary charges of burglary, mob action and possession of stolen property were a 16-year-old girl from Bloomington; two 17-year-old boys from Chicago; Kalyia G. Washington, 18, of Streamwood; Lance M. Monden and Kintrell Williams, both 19 of Chicago.
Police said most of the people are local or have local ties.
Widespread looting overshadows peaceful protests in Chicago and beyond, as Gov. Pritzker battles Trump
In a narrative explaining the arrests, police said a large crowd gathered at Eastland Mall about 10 p.m. Monday in response to a social media post about a parking lot party. About 200 people showed up, but many left after someone broke a store window.
About 11:30 p.m., about 100 people returned to the mall in a caravan of vehicles. One man damaged a squad car windshield while others threw rocks and other objects at officers. As that was going on, several other people broke glass doors at Kohl's, entered the store and began looting.
Police used a chemical gas to break up the crowd while making seven arrests.
Around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 900 block of IAA Drive, and found a burglary in process at 812 IAA Drive. Two people tried to drive away but crashed their car; the driver and passenger, along with a third person, tried to run away but were caught and arrested.
At 3 a.m., officers stopped a car at Prospect Road and Empire Street, and found stolen merchandise and rocks.
If you have information about crimes, call McLean County Crime Stoppers at 309-828-1111. Callers may be eligible for a reward.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
