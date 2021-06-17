 Skip to main content
19-year-old woman dies in Ford County crash

PIPER CITY — A 19-year-old woman is dead after a one-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Ford County.

The crash occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Illinois Route 115 at Ford County 1175 North, according to a news release from Illinois State Police.

A preliminary investigation indicates a 2005 silver Toyota driven by Randy O. Lopez, 24, of Piper City was traveling north on Illinois Route 115 when, for unknown reasons, he veered across the southbound lanes. The vehicle struck the guardrail before coming to rest in the ditch.

Lopez and a passenger, Gabriela K. Shurr, 20, of Piper City, were transported to a local hospital with injuries. The other passenger, Anayeli I. Medina, 19, of Piper City, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to ISP.

Watch now: Unit 5 crowd speaks on masks, sex and race education

Illinois Route 115 at Ford County 1175 North was shut down for approximately four hours Wednesday.

Lopez was issued citations for driving with a suspended driver’s license, failure to wear a seatbelt and improper lane usage, the news release stated.

The crash remains under investigation. 

