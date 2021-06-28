 Skip to main content
2 hurt after semi runs red light, Bloomington police say

BLOOMINGTON — A semi-truck driver has been cited for driving through a red light, injuring two people in another vehicle, police said. 

Authorities were dispatched to Macarthur Avenue and South Main Street in Bloomington at 11:49 a.m. Saturday for a crash involving a Jeep and a semi-truck.

The 36-year-old woman and 18-year-old man were transported to Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The semi-truck driver, a 40-year-old Oakland man, was issued a citation, police said.

