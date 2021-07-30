2 injured in Bloomington crash

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington street was closed and traffic rerouted for just over an hour Thursday afternoon following a traffic crash.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, an officer was on patrol when they noticed a traffic crash had occurred at the intersection of Main Street and Oakland Avenue. A car was traveling north on Main Street when it struck another vehicle traveling west on Oakland Avenue. The car that was struck then rolled onto its side into a parking lot.

A power line pole was struck during the crash, causing power lines to fall to the ground. Officers and firefighters blocked off the area.

Two of the passengers in the second vehicle were transported to OSF St. Joseph Medical Center with minor injuries, according to BPD.

BPD said the driver of the first vehicle was issued a citation for disobeying a traffic control signal and was released from the scene.

The crash was cleared and the road reopened at about 4:15 p.m., according to BPD.

