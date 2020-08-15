2 men arrested on identity theft charges in Bloomington

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Two men are facing identity theft and other charges after police say they tried to buy a vehicle from a Bloomington dealership under assumed names.

In court documents, police and prosecutors say Darion M. Harper, 19, impersonated a man buying the car and Terrance E. Groves, 48, impersonated the man's grandfather acting as a cosigner.

The dealership ran a credit check on the cosigner and was contacted by the man whose identity was assumed, indicating that he had never approached the dealership, according to court documents.

The dealership contacted police and two detectives subsequently met with the suspects, pretending to be dealership employees. The men were arrested Friday after signing, with the assumed names, the paperwork that would have been needed to purchase the car.

Both men were charged with identity theft between $10,000 and $100,000, burglary, forgery with a digital signature and possession or display of a fraudulent ID.

Both Groves and Harper had bond set at $70,000. They would each need to post $7,035 for release.

