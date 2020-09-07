2 reports of shots fired in Bloomington under investigation

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police are investigating two shots fired incidents over Labor Day weekend.
Police received a call of shots fired at about 7 p.m. Saturday near West Mill and South Mason streets, police said. Reports indicated a group of people were arguing outside near the street, they said.
Responding officers found evidence of a shooting and said a vehicle was struck by gunfire.
No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information should call Detective Paul Jones at (309) 434-2548 or email him at pjones@cityblm.org.
Police received a second call of shots fired around 4:15 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Fairmont Drive during an argument that occurred in a parking lot in the area, police said.
Responding officers found evidence of a shooting and said an apartment was struck by gunfire.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information should call Detective Jared Roth at (309) 434-2379 or email him at jroth@cityblm.org.
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.
