2 women charged after Bloomington police find drugs, gun during traffic stop

The pair was arrested about 12:15 a.m. Sunday near Maple Hill Road and Wylie Drive. They were formally charged Monday afternoon.

Grace E. Taylor, 19, of Fairbury is charged with unlawful delivery of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine; unlawful possession of less than 5 grams of meth; unlawful possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number; manufacture/delivery of 30-500 grams of cannabis; unlawful possession of 100-500 grams of cannabis; unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine; unlawful possession of a firearm without a valid firearm owners identification card; and unlawful possession of ammunition without a valid firearm owners identification card.