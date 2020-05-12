You are the owner of this article.
2 women charged after Bloomington police find drugs, gun during traffic stop
breaking

BLOOMINGTON — Two women were arrested after drugs and a defaced firearm were seized in a traffic stop, police said.

The pair was arrested about 12:15 a.m. Sunday near Maple Hill Road and Wylie Drive. They were formally charged Monday afternoon.

Grace E. Taylor, 19, of Fairbury is charged with unlawful delivery of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine; unlawful possession of less than 5 grams of meth; unlawful possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number; manufacture/delivery of 30-500 grams of cannabis; unlawful possession of 100-500 grams of cannabis; unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine; unlawful possession of a firearm without a valid firearm owners identification card; and unlawful possession of ammunition without a valid firearm owners identification card.

Abigail M. Wingler, 19, of New Orleans is charged with unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.

Taylor was released on $20,000 personal recognizance bond. Wingler was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

McLean County Jail mugshots:

