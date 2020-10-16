2 Woodford County women die due to COVID-19 complications

PEORIA -- Two women have died within the past 24 hours due to the coronavirus, according to health officials, who have issued another health advisory.

Both women were from Woodford County, one in her 60s and the other in her 90s. The woman in her 90s was a resident of Heritage Health: Therapy & Senior Care -- El Paso, where a man in his 90s was reported Tuesday to have died. The other woman did not live at a long-term care facility.

Health officials said the women had underlying health conditions that likely contributed to their deaths.

Those deaths bring Woodford County's total death toll to 11 and the area's to 107, with the majority of those, 57, coming since Sept. 1.

Earlier this week, the Peoria City/County Health Department issued a health advisory for those who had attended a religious service at Cedar Hills Baptist Church in Dunlap on Sunday, Oct. 4, saying they could have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.

Now that alert has been extended to the "unlicensed daycare, preschool, and after care programs" affiliated with the church.