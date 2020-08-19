25-year-old man dies in work-related accident outside YWCA, coroner says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — A 25-year-old man died in a work-related accident Wednesday morning outside the YWCA McLean County, county coroner Kathy Yoder told The Pantagraph.

The accident did not involve clients, children or staff of the YWCA, 1201 N. Hershey Road, Bloomington, said Christy Germanis, YWCA marketing and public relations director.

"None of our clients, children or staff were involved in the incident," Germanis said.

Yoder said that the man had been mowing the lawn outside the YWCA.

She said his name would be released after his family is notified. An autopsy would be performed later Wednesday, Yoder said.

Eric Davison, a spokesperson for the Bloomington Fire Department, said no additional information could be shared at this time and they plan on releasing more details later Wednesday.

John Fermon, Bloomington Police public relations officer, said they did not have any information to release Wednesday morning.

This story will be updated.