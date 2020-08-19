You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
25-year-old man dies in work-related accident outside YWCA, coroner says
4 comments
alert top story

25-year-old man dies in work-related accident outside YWCA, coroner says

{{featured_button_text}}
082020-blm-loc-1fatal

A wrecker operator sets a zero-turn grass mower onto a parking lot after lifting it from an underground driveway outside the YWCA, 1201 N. Hershey Drive, Bloomington, on Wednesday. A 25-year-old man died in a work-related accident outside the YWCA, McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder said.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — A 25-year-old man died in a work-related accident Wednesday morning outside the YWCA McLean County, county coroner Kathy Yoder told The Pantagraph.

The accident did not involve clients, children or staff of the YWCA, 1201 N. Hershey Road, Bloomington, said Christy Germanis, YWCA marketing and public relations director.

"None of our clients, children or staff were involved in the incident," Germanis said.

Yoder said that the man had been mowing the lawn outside the YWCA.

She said his name would be released after his family is notified. An autopsy would be performed later Wednesday, Yoder said.

Eric Davison, a spokesperson for the Bloomington Fire Department, said no additional information could be shared at this time and they plan on releasing more details later Wednesday.

John Fermon, Bloomington Police public relations officer, said they did not have any information to release Wednesday morning. 

This story will be updated.

Analisa Trofimuk contributed reporting. 

Crime Stoppers of McLean County 

+1 
Kathy Yoder

Yoder

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

4 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: COVID data for Tuesday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News