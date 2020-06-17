28-year-old man dies after crash south of Colfax

COLFAX — A man died in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday, officials said.
Before 4:45 a.m., officers and first responders were called to 3400 East near 1800 North Road south of Colfax for a crash, according to the McLean County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office.
The 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by the McLean County Coroner’s Office. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
The man’s identity has not been released. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.
The crash remains under investigation, officials said. More information was not available Wednesday.
The Colfax Fire Department and LeRoy Ambulance Service were also called to the scene.
