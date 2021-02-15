2nd fire reported at Normal train derailment site

Cleanup and repair on the track will continue this week, but one of the two lines is now open and trains have been moving through town using the one line.
Firefighters were called to the scene after 10 a.m. Sunday for a fire in two of the cars near the end of Hester Street.
“Upon arrival, firefighters had heavy fire and smoke coming from the spilled contents of at least two semi trailers that were dislodged from the flatbed train cars," said Normal Fire Department spokesman Matt Swaney. "Additional resources were added to the call due to the extreme cold and the accessibility of the scene. Fire crews worked to bring the main portion of the fire under control as quickly as possible due to its proximity to the apartment building at 609 Hester."
Swaney said radiant heat from the fire damaged some of the vinyl siding on the building. There were also safety concerns due to the close overhead proximity of the already damaged power poles and power lines from the derailment.
Firefighters rotated crews while dealing with the fire and used a railroad excavator to help spread out the pile of smoldering debris.
The Federal Railroad Administration has launched a preliminary investigation into the derailment, said spokesman Warren Flatau, but further information was not available. The FRA investigates crashes involving 15 cars or more, or if the crash created significant public interest. The crash happened in uptown Normal, near Illinois State University.
There were no injuries, and damage estimates are still being compiled.
Witnesses reported loud noises and a flash of light at about 5 a.m. Saturday.
Logan Meagher, an ISU student living near uptown Normal, said he heard “what I thought was an earthquake” early Saturday.
The crash initially closed several intersections in Normal early Saturday, but all but three had reopened by noon Saturday. Barricades still were present at some of the intersections Sunday.
Authorities said no hazardous materials were on the train, which was heading northbound.
Tim McMahan, a spokesman for Union Pacific, told The Pantagraph Sunday there was no new information on the crash.
"The cause of the derailment is under investigation," he said. "Union Pacific crews are currently involved in site cleanup."
A section of the train derailed just yards away from a student apartment building at 605 Hester Ave. At least one car was split open, littering what appeared to be a mix of metal, cardboard and other debris across the tracks and ground. Sections of the train were laying on its side against an iron fence between the apartment buildings and train tracks.
Swaney said the Town of Normal, ISU, Ameren Illinois and Union Pacific had evaluated the site and repairs are underway.