2nd fire reported at Normal train derailment site
breaking top story

2nd fire reported at Normal train derailment site

  • Updated
NORMAL — Normal crews on Monday reported to a second fire at the scene of Saturday's train derailment. 

The fire "involving spilled rail cargo" prompted the department to ask that people avoid the area around Vernon and Hester avenues. 

About 16 train cars went off the track at 5 a.m. Saturday south of the Illinois State University campus and uptown Normal. Crews spent the weekend cleaning up debris, which closed the tracks.

Normal fire crews responded at 9:48 a.m. on Sunday to debris catching on fire. That also happened near Hester Avenue.

The second fire was brought under control by 11:30 a.m. Monday. Officials said firefighters stayed on the scene and worked with Union Pacific to spread out the debris so that it could be fully extinguished.

The incident is under investigation. 

 

