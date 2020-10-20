3,714 new COVID cases reported statewide: IDPH

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 3,714 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 41 additional deaths.

The IDPH reported a total of 350,875 cases, including 9,277 deaths, since the virus started. The ages range from younger than a year to older than 100 years.

The numbers come after state officials on Monday raised concerns about a second wave of COVID cases statewide.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday announced an end to indoor restaurant and bar service in part of southern Illinois, along with limits on groups of more than 25 from congregating.

Sustained positive-test rates of greater than 8% was a factor in restrictions on social interaction in parts of northwestern Illinois starting Oct. 3.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}