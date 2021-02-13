 Skip to main content
3 crossings remain closed after Normal train derailment
3 crossings remain closed after Normal train derailment

NORMAL — Six crossings have reopened following a train derailment Saturday in Normal.

Crossings at Willow Street, Beech Street, Mulberry Street, Linden Street and Broadway Avenue have reopened. 

Sixteen cars derailed in a switching area near Uptown Normal.

CONTINUING COVERAGE HERE 

The crossings at Fell Street and University Street remain closed, the Normal Fire Department said. 

