3 dead following two Livingston County crashes
PONTIAC — Three people are dead following two separate crashes in Livingston County over the weekend.

An Odell man died about 9 p.m. Friday following a motorcycle crash near Pontiac.

Livingston County Chief Deputy Coroner Steven Zeller said Scott N. Lightbody, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle crash on Old Route 66 about half a mile west of 1600 East Road in rural Pontiac. Zeller said Lightbody’s motorcycle left the road and hit a culvert.

Autopsy results are pending, and the crash remains under investigation.

Pontiac police, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois State Police, Pontiac Fire and Rescue, Duffy Ambulance and the Livingston County Coroner’s Office all responded to the scene.

The second crash occurred about 5 a.m. Saturday morning and involved a semitrailer truck and an SUV in the northbound lane on Interstate 55 at mile marker 212, about 9 miles north of Pontiac.

“The SUV struck the rear of a moving semi-tractor trailer as they approached a construction merge lane area on Interstate 55 in the northbound lanes,” Zeller said in a statement released Saturday.

Two people in the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene by Zeller. Autopsies are scheduled for Sunday. The names have not been released, pending notification of family.

That crash also remains under investigation.

A Chicago man died in Logan County early Saturday morning in an unrelated crash.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

