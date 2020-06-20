3 dead following two Livingston County crashes

“The SUV struck the rear of a moving semi-tractor trailer as they approached a construction merge lane area on Interstate 55 in the northbound lanes,” Zeller said in a statement released Saturday.
Two people in the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene by Zeller. Autopsies are scheduled for Sunday. The names have not been released, pending notification of family.
That crash also remains under investigation.
Photos: Stand Up for Social Justice holds vigil in downtown Bloomington
People hold signs while taking part in a vigil, hosted by Stand Up for Social Justice, on Thursday, June 11, 2020, on the lawn of the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.
People hold signs while taking part in a vigil, hosted by Stand Up for Social Justice, on Thursday, June 11, 2020, on the lawn of the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.
Naomi Caldwell raises a fist while participating in a vigil, hosted by Stand Up for Social Justice, on Thursday, June 11, 2020, on the lawn of the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.
Anakin Fox of Normal holds a sign while taking part in a vigil, hosted by Stand Up for Social Justice, on Thursday, June 11, 2020, on the lawn of the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.
Jeff Crabill, Ward 8 Alderman on the Bloomington City Council, attended Stand Up for Social Justice's vigil Thursday, June 11, 2020, on the lawn of the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.
Linda Unterman, a co-founder of Stand Up for Social Justice, speaks during the organization's vigil Thursday, June 11, 2020, on the lawn of the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.
A woman holds a sign while taking part in a vigil, hosted by Stand Up for Social Justice, on Thursday, June 11, 2020, on the lawn of the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.
People applaud speaker Linda Foster, president of the Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP, while taking part in a vigil hosted by Stand Up for Social Justice on Thursday, June 11, 2020, on the lawn of the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.
Zykeyla Wells-Caldwell raises a fist while participating in a vigil, hosted by Stand Up for Social Justice, on Thursday, June 11, 2020, on the lawn of the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.
Bloomington-Normal NAACP President Linda Foster speaks during Stand Up for Social Justice's vigil Thursday, June 11, 2020, on the lawn of the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.
People in a passing vehicle show solidarity for those taking part in a vigil, hosted by Stand Up for Social Justice, on Thursday, June 11, 2020, on the lawn of the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.
People hold signs while taking part in a vigil hosted by Stand Up for Social Justice on Thursday, June 11, 2020, on the lawn of the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.
Chynna Miller of Bloomington holds her sign along East Street on Thursday, June 11, 2020, following a vigil hosted by Stand Up for Social Justice on the lawn of the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.
"I want to be able to breathe freely, and I want my people to be able to breathe," Miller said.
From left, Zykeyla Wells-Caldwell, Lily Wells and Naomi Caldwell reflect after a vigil, hosted by Stand Up for Social Justice, on Thursday, June 11, 2020, on the lawn of the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.
A "Black Lives Matter" sign hangs in the window of a downtown Bloomington apartment Thursday, June 11, 2020.
