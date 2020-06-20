3 dead following two Livingston County crashes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PONTIAC — Three people are dead following two separate crashes in Livingston County over the weekend.

An Odell man died about 9 p.m. Friday following a motorcycle crash near Pontiac.

Livingston County Chief Deputy Coroner Steven Zeller said Scott N. Lightbody, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle crash on Old Route 66 about half a mile west of 1600 East Road in rural Pontiac. Zeller said Lightbody’s motorcycle left the road and hit a culvert.

Autopsy results are pending, and the crash remains under investigation.

Pontiac police, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois State Police, Pontiac Fire and Rescue, Duffy Ambulance and the Livingston County Coroner’s Office all responded to the scene.