34 new COVID-19 cases in McLean County , Feb. 5 vaccine clinic added

BLOOMINGTON -- For the second day in a row, the county's seven-day test positivity rate is 4.3%, according to the McLean County Health Department.

Just 34 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday, bringing the county's overall total of confirmed and probable cases to 13,885.

Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,304 additional cases of COVID-19, as well as 47 more deaths, for a total of 1,130,917 cases of coronavirus since last year.

The state's rolling seven-day test positivity rate sits just below 5% (at 4.9%) as of Tuesday.

County hospitals reported nearly 90% of total beds are in-use (87% Tuesday) and 81% of ICU beds are in-use, with the number of patients who have COVID-19 totaling 20.

Twenty-two people from McLean County are hospitalized with the virus, per MCHD.

Vaccine update

More than one million doses of vaccine have been given out in Illinois, making it the sixth state to reach that particular milestone.

A total of 1,028,969 vaccines have been administered as of Monday, including 163,592 for long-term care facilities, per IDPH.