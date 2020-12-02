4 Pontiac residents praised for actions during fire

PONTIAC — A group of four Pontiac residents combined efforts to rescue two people from a house fire in Pontiac Sunday.

According to Campbell, Dean Tunberg was walking in the block at that time and discovered the fire and immediately called 911. He then went up to the residence and started pounding on the door to try and alert any occupants that may be inside.

“Around that same time, Roger and Julie King were driving by looking at Christmas lights in the neighborhood when they also discovered the fire, as well as Mr. Tunberg trying to alert the occupants,” Campbell said. “Mr. and Mrs. King stopped their vehicle and immediately joined in the effort to try and alert the occupants. They were able to contact one of the occupants.”

Rodger King was told that another occupant was upstairs and he then proceeded upstairs with the resident to help assist the other occupant out of the building, Campbell said.

