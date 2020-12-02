4 Pontiac residents praised for actions during fire

PONTIAC — A group of four Pontiac residents combined efforts to rescue two people from a house fire in Pontiac Sunday.
Fire Chief Jacob Campbell said two people escaped a “dangerous situation” after the four worked together to rescue two residents from a fire reported at 5:25 p.m. at 318 W. South St. in Pontiac.
According to Campbell, Dean Tunberg was walking in the block at that time and discovered the fire and immediately called 911. He then went up to the residence and started pounding on the door to try and alert any occupants that may be inside.
“Around that same time, Roger and Julie King were driving by looking at Christmas lights in the neighborhood when they also discovered the fire, as well as Mr. Tunberg trying to alert the occupants,” Campbell said. “Mr. and Mrs. King stopped their vehicle and immediately joined in the effort to try and alert the occupants. They were able to contact one of the occupants.”
Rodger King was told that another occupant was upstairs and he then proceeded upstairs with the resident to help assist the other occupant out of the building, Campbell said.
Shortly after everyone was out of the house, Paul Thorson, a volunteer firefighter, discovered the fire, stopped his vehicle and tried to extinguish the fire from an outside window. At that time, the Pontiac Fire Department arrived on the scene and Thorson assisted the first firefighters with establishing a water supply and they began their fire suppression efforts.
“On behalf of the Pontiac Fire Department, I would like to commend Dean Tunberg, Paul Thorson, as well as Rodger and Julie King for their courageous acts that evening,” Campbell said. “As a result of a collective effort by all the citizens involved, two occupants were able to escape a very dangerous situation.”
“While we do not want citizens to ever put their lives in danger during an emergency, we do encourage them to not look the other way,” Campbell added. “Citizens are always encouraged to call 911 and to try and safely alert occupants. Our department is very proud to serve in a community where citizens are willing to help their neighbors in their hour of need.”
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238.
