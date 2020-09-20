43 new cases of COVID-19 in McLean County; positivity rate continues decline

BLOOMINGTON — Forty-three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in McLean County on Sunday, as the rolling seven-day positivity rate continues to decline.
The county has had 3,147 cases since March. Of those, 2,552 people have been released from isolation and considered recovered.
There are 569 people in isolation at home. Seven are hospitalized, with two of those in intensive care. The county has had 19 COVID-related deaths, the most recent reported Thursday.
The rolling seven-day positivity rate, which measures how many people tested positive out of the total number tested, was 4.1% through Saturday, according to McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight.
Earlier this month, the rate had consistently exceeded 8% for more than two weeks, one factor that contributed to McLean County being on the state's COVID warning list. It was removed when the list was updated on Friday.
The county's cumulative positivity rate, based on more than 66,700 tests since March, is 4.7%.
Illinois State University reported Sunday that 32 students had tested positive for the virus in the last seven days.
In that time, 781 students tested negative, bringing the rolling positivity rate to 3.6%. Last week marked a significant decline from the double-digit rates reported earlier this month.
In the previous 24 hours, one student tested positive out of five who were tested.
Since testing began on campus in August, 1,415 students have had confirmed cases of the virus out of 8,400 students tested, the university said.
While ISU COVID results are included in the McLean County totals, they are not necessarily reflected on the same day. The university's daily reports reflect information from Reditus Laboratories, which performs the on-campus testing. The county numbers come from the Illinois Department of Public Health and include results from tests performed at multiple locations.
There were 391 people were tested Saturday at the community-based testing center at the McLean County Fairgrounds, according to the county's emergency management agency. This site, which is operated by Reditus Laboratories, is open daily to vehicles and walk-ups 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except on holidays and during severe weather.
This story will be updated.
