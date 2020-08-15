45-year-old motorcyclist killed in Bloomington, coroner says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — A 45-year-old male motorcyclist was pronounced dead early Saturday in Bloomington.

McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder in a statement described the situation as a "single motorcycle fatality" that occurred on southbound Center Street near its intersection with Armory Drive. The Bloomington police and fire departments were already on the scene.

The coroner's office was notified of a death at that location at 12:04 a.m., Yoder said. The man, described by Yoder as the "presumed operator" of the motorcycle, was pronounced dead at 12:11 a.m. A passenger was taken to an area hospital.

An autopsy is scheduled for later Saturday. The man's name is being withheld until his family has been notified.

The incident remains under investigation by the McLean County coroner's office and Bloomington Police Department.

