5 questions with Joel Neal, Guardians of the Children vice president of community relations

All chapters perform various awareness events. We try to get into as many festivals and small-town events as we can. We have the Blessing of the Bikes in Clinton April 11 at 11 a.m. on the Lincoln Square. That helps bring a lot of the bikers together and get our word out to them, so they know who we are. A lot of people do know us, but a lot of people don’t. We’ve got music and food, and we’ll be helping raise awareness. We’ve got flyers to hand out to people, what to look for. It’s usually a good time and it does help raise awareness about our cause and what we’re doing.