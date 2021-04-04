5 questions with Joel Neal, Guardians of the Children vice president of community relations

Name: Joel Neal
Position: Guardians of the Children vice president of community relations
1. How do motorcycles and bike rides come into play with this organization?
We utilize the biker persona to make the children we help more confident and secure that they are now safe and will remain so.
As far as rides, the biker community is one of the most benevolent groups of people anywhere.
2. Are there other Guardians of the Children chapters and do you ever collaborate with them in any way?
We have chapters across the U.S. and Canada. We have helped some of the closer ones when needed.
3. In what ways do the Guardians of the Children help through the court system?
We are a leather-clad security blanket for the child. We accompany them to court and give them something to focus on other than the defendant. Ninety percent of the counties we’re allowed to go into court if the family’s child would like us there. We’re there to give them strength. A lot of times they know their abuser and they feel safe when their abuser is sitting across from them and they’re scared to death and look over to see one of our members standing there that’s 6-foot-9, 300 pounds, they get the strength to explain what happened.
4. When did you become vice president of community relations and what do you do in that role?
I became VP in January and I have been community relations for two years, which involves interacting with the public and getting our word out.
5. April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Do the Guardians of the Children have anything planned this month for outreach or prevention?
All chapters perform various awareness events. We try to get into as many festivals and small-town events as we can. We have the Blessing of the Bikes in Clinton April 11 at 11 a.m. on the Lincoln Square. That helps bring a lot of the bikers together and get our word out to them, so they know who we are. A lot of people do know us, but a lot of people don’t. We’ve got music and food, and we’ll be helping raise awareness. We’ve got flyers to hand out to people, what to look for. It’s usually a good time and it does help raise awareness about our cause and what we’re doing.
