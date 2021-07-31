5 questions with Rick Bleichner, Normal police chief

Each week The Pantagraph profiles a different community member. Know someone we should talk to? Email kheather@pantagraph.com.

Name: Rick Bleichner

Position: Normal chief of police

1. Sunday marks your 10th year as the Normal police chief. How do you reflect on those years and what have you learned in that time?

With the pace of work and additional obligations outside of your regular schedule, the time has gone by very quickly. During this time, I have worked to build relationships, within the profession and throughout the community. If I had one thing to do over it would be to manage my time better, especially early on, and spend more time with my family.

2. What do you make of the increased trend of police officers resigning or retiring in the past year?

It's definitely more difficult to hire and retain police officers now than it was 15 years ago. This related to several factors, from increased scrutiny of the law enforcement profession to a private-sector economy that has more jobs than people to fill them right now. Although retention and hiring is more difficult, there have been other times when it was also difficult. In the late ’90s, the economy was booming and it was tough to compete with private-sector employers who were paying very well and could offer regular schedules with weekends off. Following 9/11, we saw a surge in people who wanted to serve as police officers. That trend continued until the economic crash in 2008, when there were far more people looking to get into the profession than there were positions available. As we have in the past, we develop an action plan and will come out stronger on the other side.

3. Why did you want to become Normal Police Department's police chief?

As the chief, you are directly involved with all facets of the department. Budgeting, hiring, engagement and the agencies vision, all help determine how policing is done in the community. I enjoy the variety of work and the people I have the opportunity to work with.

4. Are there any goals that you set for yourself or the department then that still need to be accomplished?

Our agency is very goal-driven. There will always be projects to be completed and many times you have to shift goals mid-year to meet changing needs. At this time the biggest goal I have is the retention of staff and the hiring of new qualified officers.

5. How have policing and the view of policing changed in the past 10 years?

Policing is a pendulum that balances public safety against personal freedoms. There are events that happen in the community and across the country that cause the pendulum to swing one way or the other. These outcomes are mainly controlled by the community expectations.

When something happens that demands more safety, the pendulum swings and we sacrifice some personal freedoms. When the Rodney King incident happened in the early ’90s the pendulum swung sharply, as it should, toward more oversight of police use of force.

When 9/11 occurred, the pendulum swung heavily toward safety, with things like monitoring of citizens without warrants. Because of some actions of officers across the country, the pendulum has swung sharply toward more police oversight.

With hard work, community engagement and time, we will build confidence and move the pendulum again. Normal Police has a great staff who work extremely hard for the citizens of Normal and I am very proud to serve the community with them.

