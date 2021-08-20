 Skip to main content
6 displaced by Bloomington fire

20210819_193140.jpg

No injuries were reported Thursday evening after crews from Bloomington and Normal responded to a structure fire at 402 E. Mulberry St. in Bloomington, facing the 700 block of North McLean Street.

 ROBYN SKAGGS, THE PANTAGRAPH
082121-blm-loc-fire1

A drone captured this image Friday showing the aftermath of a fire Thursday evening at 402 E. Mulberry St. in Bloomington.

BLOOMINGTON — Fire officials said Friday that a firefighter was taken to a hospital for heat exhaustion following a fire Thursday evening. Several people were displaced. 

The Bloomington Fire Department in a statement said the call went out at 6:41 p.m. Thursday to investigate smoke seen in the Eastholme Avenue area.

While crews were on their way, they saw smoke coming from Mulberry and McLean streets, the statement said. They then diverted their response and arrived at a three-story Queen Anne-style house that was divided into six units. 

The fire department said when crews got to 402 E. Mulberry St., they reported fire was showing from the second floor of the building, and thick, brown smoke was coming from the structure.

402 E Mulberry

Crews respond to a fire in the 400 block of East Mulberry Street in Bloomington on Thursday. 

The firefighters first knocked down the fire from the outside before attacking it on the inside, the release said. BFD said more crews then arrived at the scene, and they quickly knocked it down together.

No one was home at the time. The release said one firefighter was taken to a hospital for heat exhaustion, but was later released and is in good condition. No other injuries were reported.

BFD said one family needed assistance from the American Red Cross, and all six tenants are temporarily displaced.

City investigators said they're still working to learn what caused the fire, but it's presumed to be accidental.

Fire Chief Eric West told The Pantagraph on Thursday that the fire appeared to have originated between the second floor and the attic, and a "good bit" of smoke damage was in the attic space. 

