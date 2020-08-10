60 to 70 mph winds in Central Illinois storm, weather service says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — A fast-moving storm that swept through Central Illinois left behind downed trees and power lines, blocked roads and thousands of people without power Monday evening.

“The damage that we’ve been hearing for the most part in Central Illinois is tree limbs down, wind gusts of 60 to 70 miles an hour, some trees that have been uprooted," said Chris Geelhart, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Lincoln.

Building damage was reported around Peoria and Champaign, he said.

The damage was caused by a derecho, a rare storm that swept across the Midwest with 100 mph winds in some areas. It lasted several hours as it tore from eastern Nebraska across Iowa and parts of Wisconsin and Illinois.

“This was a pretty widespread situation that went through," Geelhart said. "Almost everywhere in Central Illinois from Springfield, Champaign north have had some sort of impact from it.”

In northern Illinois, the National Weather Service reported a wind gust of 92 mph near Dixon, and the storm left downed trees and power lines that blocked roadways in Chicago and its suburbs.