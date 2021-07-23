 Skip to main content
911 service disrupted in Greenbriar area of Normal

NORMAL — Parts of Normal are experiencing a 911 outage early Friday evening, according to a news release from the McLean County 911 Center.

Service has been disrupted in the Greenbriar area of apartments and businesses between Walmart and Menards, the release said.

If you need emergency services and dialing 911 doesn’t work, call 309-888-5030 for Normal and McLean County agencies. Call 309-820-8888 for the Bloomington Dispatch Center. ​

