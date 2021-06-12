911 service disrupted in parts of Bloomington, LeRoy

BLOOMINGTON — On Saturday evening, McLean County announced a disruption of 911 service in parts of downtown Bloomington and in LeRoy.

The service is currently unavailable to 539 homes near the 100 blocks of East Monroe and East Market streets in Bloomington, as well as 540 homes near the 100 block of East Oak Street in LeRoy.

If you need emergency services and dialing 911 doesn’t work, use a cellphone to call 309-888-5030 for Normal and McLean County agencies. Call 309-820-8888 for the Bloomington Dispatch Center.

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, the cause is not known and there is no estimate for service to be restored.

