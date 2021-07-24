911 service restored in Greenbriar area of Normal

Nearly six years after a local bakery moved its ovens from downtown Bloomington to Uptown Normal, the business is prepping to open its kitchen again from a new downtown storefront.
Sugar Mama Bakery is on track to open sometime in early July from the former Subway restaurant, 109 W. Jefferson St., on the courthouse square. It will close its Normal location, 116 W. North St., before August.
I caught owner Susie Tod on Tuesday as she and employees were unloading and moving baking supplies into the space, which features exposed brick, natural materials and plenty of natural light.
"It's not going to be a cookie-cutter design," Tod joked with me as she moved a stand-mixer off a counter.
Tod closed her previous downtown Bloomington location, 405 N. Main St., in 2015 to focus her efforts on the Normal location.
The bakery, which specializes in artisan and custom-order baked goods, was first started around 2010 when Tod and then-partner Krista Gaff began baking out of Gaff's home.
Tod's plan had been to open the new Bloomington store on July 2, but that date will likely be pushed back, she said. She's been met with some construction delays caused by the weekend's storms and still needs to install some equipment.
Other than adding another option for coffee and baked goods to downtown Bloomington, the business will fill a storefront that has sat vacant since mid-2019.
— Timothy Eggert