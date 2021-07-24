 Skip to main content
911 service restored in Greenbriar area of Normal

NORMAL — 911 service has been restored in parts of Normal following an outage lasting from Friday night into Saturday morning. 

Service was disrupted in the Greenbriar area of apartments and businesses between Walmart and Menards, according to a news release from the McLean County 911 Center.

