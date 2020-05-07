A coronavirus silver lining: Fewer crashes on Bloomington-Normal roads

The five-year average crash average for Jan. 1 to April 30 is 459, but Normal is running 28% below that average with only 329, Bleichner said.

Changes in weather can affect the frequency of crashes, Fermon said, but “more than likely it’s because people are staying at home, not because of any weather or any other outside factor.”

Since Gov. J.B. Pritzker altered the stay-at-home order for May, more businesses have begun to reopen for curbside service, putting more vehicles back on the road. But Fermon still expects the crash numbers to stay low.