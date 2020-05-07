You are the owner of this article.
A coronavirus silver lining: Fewer crashes on Bloomington-Normal roads
A coronavirus silver lining: Fewer crashes on Bloomington-Normal roads

Normal: No. 5

Cars maneuver through Veterans Parkway and Parkway Plaza, the fifth most dangerous intersection in Normal with 11 intersection accidents in 2019.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — With cars left parked at home for most of the last two months, Bloomington-Normal police have seen significantly fewer crashes compared to last year.

“With the stay-at-home order, even if you’re driving around to get groceries or me coming into work, there’s a lot less people on the roadway, and the less people are on the roadway, there’s less accidents,” said John Fermon, spokesman for the Bloomington Police Department.

In March and April, 190 traffic accidents were reported in Bloomington, a 41% decrease from last year’s 324 for the same two months.

In Normal, Police Chief Rick Bleichner agreed the town’s significant drop in accidents was “directly related to fewer travelers and people staying at home, working from home.”

The total number of accidents was 115 for March and April in Normal, compared to 210 in 2019. Bleichner said crashes decreased 26% in March and 61% in April compared to last year.

The five-year average crash average for Jan. 1 to April 30 is 459, but Normal is running 28% below that average with only 329, Bleichner said.

Changes in weather can affect the frequency of crashes, Fermon said, but “more than likely it’s because people are staying at home, not because of any weather or any other outside factor.”

Since Gov. J.B. Pritzker altered the stay-at-home order for May, more businesses have begun to reopen for curbside service, putting more vehicles back on the road. But Fermon still expects the crash numbers to stay low.

“I would still say it’ll be a lot lower,” he said. “it looks like the roadways are getting more cars on it so I would expect it to still be low, but I’m guessing it’ll start to increase the more people are on the roads.”

Top 10 most dangerous intersections

Rich Bleichner, Normal police chief, hedshot

Bleichner
John Fermon

Fermon

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

