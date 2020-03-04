Following is a list of fatal airplane accidents in Central Illinois, or involving Central Illinois residents, since January 2002:
July 21, 2002: Joe Warner, 60, of Bloomington and Peter Ackerman, 22, of Morton die when their small plane crashes just after takeoff from Central Illinois Regional Airport.
May 5, 2003: Neil T. Webster, 43, of Trenton, Mich., and Richard P. Lucente Jr., 52, of Poplar Grove, die when their crop duster crashes in a field just south of Illinois 116 on the west side of Pontiac.
March 21, 2004: Six McLean County residents die when their plane crashes into a Kentucky mountain. Killed are Curt and Linda Piercy of Normal; Amy and Don Maurer of Carlock; and Amy's brother, Brad Webb, and his girlfriend, Erica Edgington, both of Carlock.
