 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A look back at other Central Illinois train derailments in recent years
0 comments
alert

A look back at other Central Illinois train derailments in recent years

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
051717-blm-loc-1derailment

Railroad crews survey the damage from the derailment of 18 cars in a 77-car train near downtown Elkhart in May 2017. There were no injuries reported and all roads and streets are now open.

 KEVIN BARLOW, THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL — The cargo train derailment in Normal early Saturday is the first of its kind in Central Illinois is about four years. 

In May 2017, 18 cars derailed near Elkhart. A month later, four cars derailed in Livingston County, near Chatsworth.

The last train derailment in Bloomington-Normal was April 2, 1999, when a Norfolk Southern freight train derailment closed off White Oak Road in west Bloomington.

Tue, Apr 13, 1999 – Page 3 · The Pantagraph (Bloomington, Illinois) · Newspapers.com

Despite the destruction of a few trees and the inconvenience of a nine-hour detour, the 2:20 p.m., the derailment was minor and caused only $7,000 in damage to two empty cars. The tracks were not damaged.

The 28-car train, which was traveling at only 18 mph when the accident occurred, was en route to Peoria from Frankfort, Indiana. 

Three years earlier, five cars on a northbound Southern Pacific Railroad freight train derailed as the train was pulling into the freight yards on Bloomington's west side on Feb. 22, 1996. 

No injuries were reported in that incident, which took place around 9 p.m. Feb. 22, 1996. The rail cars involved were loaded with corn and were just north of the Locust Street bridge construction area. The train's rear cars blocked the West Washington Street crossing.

Amtrak No. 21, the "Texas Eagle" was parked in Normal and passengers were bused to St. Louis because the train's rear cars blocked the single track south of the Market Street underpass.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Normal train derailment leads to chaotic morning

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News