A look back at other Central Illinois train derailments in recent years

NORMAL — The cargo train derailment in Normal early Saturday is the first of its kind in Central Illinois is about four years.
In May 2017, 18 cars derailed near Elkhart. A month later, four cars derailed in Livingston County, near Chatsworth.
The last train derailment in Bloomington-Normal was April 2, 1999, when a Norfolk Southern freight train derailment closed off White Oak Road in west Bloomington.
Despite the destruction of a few trees and the inconvenience of a nine-hour detour, the 2:20 p.m., the derailment was minor and caused only $7,000 in damage to two empty cars. The tracks were not damaged.
The 28-car train, which was traveling at only 18 mph when the accident occurred, was en route to Peoria from Frankfort, Indiana.
Three years earlier, five cars on a northbound Southern Pacific Railroad freight train derailed as the train was pulling into the freight yards on Bloomington's west side on Feb. 22, 1996.
No injuries were reported in that incident, which took place around 9 p.m. Feb. 22, 1996. The rail cars involved were loaded with corn and were just north of the Locust Street bridge construction area. The train's rear cars blocked the West Washington Street crossing.
Amtrak No. 21, the "Texas Eagle" was parked in Normal and passengers were bused to St. Louis because the train's rear cars blocked the single track south of the Market Street underpass.