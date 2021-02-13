A look back at other Central Illinois train derailments in recent years

NORMAL — The cargo train derailment in Normal early Saturday is the first of its kind in Central Illinois is about four years.

The last train derailment in Bloomington-Normal was April 2, 1999, when a Norfolk Southern freight train derailment closed off White Oak Road in west Bloomington.

Despite the destruction of a few trees and the inconvenience of a nine-hour detour, the 2:20 p.m., the derailment was minor and caused only $7,000 in damage to two empty cars. The tracks were not damaged.

The 28-car train, which was traveling at only 18 mph when the accident occurred, was en route to Peoria from Frankfort, Indiana.