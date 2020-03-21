Additional coronavirus measures underway in Illinois: What you need to know

The coronavirus restrictions and precautions Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Friday started at 5 p.m. today.

Here's what to know about the "Stay at Home" order:

How long will it last?

It will be in effect until the end of the day Tuesday, April 7.

Can I leave my home?

Yes, under the order people can leave their homes to get exercise outdoors and walk their pets. Local roads, including interstate highways and tollways, as well as public transit, will remain open and operating.

What are the other key exceptions to the order?

The directive is aimed at getting people to stay in their homes, but a number of essential needs are exempt, including going to the grocery store, putting gas in their cars and going to the pharmacy. Those businesses are not being ordered to close. Restaurants will be able to continue offering carry-out service. Pritzker ordered dine-in service closed as of Monday evening, through March 30.