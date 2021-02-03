After being stabbed repeatedly, East Peoria police officer shoots, kills suspect

EAST PEORIA — A suspect in a domestic-violence incident was shot dead early Tuesday after he stabbed an East Peoria police officer, authorities said.

The stabbing and shooting took place about 1 a.m. outside the CVS Pharmacy at 2540 E. Washington St.

According to Chief Rich Brodrick, East Peoria police had responded to a domestic-violence call elsewhere in the city. The suspect, whom Illinois State Police identified only as a 19-year-old man, departed before officers arrived.

There were two people, an adult woman and a girl, injured in that incident.

Later Tuesday, Tazewell County Coroner Chuck Hanley identified the suspect as Joshua A. Crites of Peoria. An autopsy Tuesday afternoon revealed Crites died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

The corner said a toxicology report is pending. He said no further information would be released, as it was a pending investigation.

Police tracked Crites' vehicle to the drug-store parking lot. There, Crites stabbed a police officer multiple times, according to the state police.

The officer then shot Crites, to whom other officers provided medical care.