After being stabbed repeatedly, East Peoria police officer shoots, kills suspect

EAST PEORIA — A suspect in a domestic-violence incident was shot dead early Tuesday after he stabbed an East Peoria police officer, authorities said.
The stabbing and shooting took place about 1 a.m. outside the CVS Pharmacy at 2540 E. Washington St.
According to Chief Rich Brodrick, East Peoria police had responded to a domestic-violence call elsewhere in the city. The suspect, whom Illinois State Police identified only as a 19-year-old man, departed before officers arrived.
There were two people, an adult woman and a girl, injured in that incident.
Later Tuesday, Tazewell County Coroner Chuck Hanley identified the suspect as Joshua A. Crites of Peoria. An autopsy Tuesday afternoon revealed Crites died of a gunshot wound to the chest.
The corner said a toxicology report is pending. He said no further information would be released, as it was a pending investigation.
Police tracked Crites' vehicle to the drug-store parking lot. There, Crites stabbed a police officer multiple times, according to the state police.
The officer then shot Crites, to whom other officers provided medical care.
According to Brodrick, the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries there were reported.
The injured officer was not identified. The officer was transported to an unidentified hospital and was reported in stable condition, Brodrick said.
The injured females also were transported to an area hospital. They were recovering from their injuries, according to the state police.
As is typical in shootings that involve a law-enforcement officer, state police were handling the investigation.
Farmdale Road was blocked between Washington Street and Larsen Road as part of the police investigation throughout the early morning. The road reopened about 7 a.m.