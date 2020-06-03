Alleged Bloomington and Normal looters face felony charges

Police discharged a chemical gas into the building and then arrested people as they exited the building, according to the probable-cause statement.

Defendants were seen leaving the store with stolen merchandise, including Lancaster, who came out of the store wearing a pair of Adidas shoes with the Kohl's sales tag still attached, and Sims, who carried out a comforter, clothing and a large purse filled with jewelry and Fitbit devices and Apple watches, the probable-cause statement said.

Prosecutors also alleged that Pizano told police she traveled from Iowa to McLean County to record the rioting, but police noted she did not possess any recording device when she was apprehended.

Read's

About an hour after the Kohl's looting started, police encountered three men burglarizing nearby Read's Sporting Goods, 812 IAA Drive.

Officers arrested Darrius Robinson, 27, of Normal, Donald Jackson, 23, of Normal, and Roosevelt D. Woods, 23, of Bloomington.

Prosecutors allege Woods ran east across Veterans Parkway from the scene. Police reportedly apprehended him after he turned back west to cross Veterans Parkway again.