Alleged Bloomington and Normal looters face felony charges

BLOOMINGTON — Many of the 13 people arrested by Bloomington police in connection with looting at the Kohl's and Read's Sporting Goods stores late Monday and early Tuesday morning were either allegedly caught wearing, carrying or driving off with the stolen merchandise, prosecutors said at a hearing Wednesday.
And in relation to looting the night before at Target in Normal, a LeRoy man was arrested by Normal police after he showed LeRoy police responding to a disturbance at his home some of the stolen merchandise, a court document alleged.
They now face felony charges with bond ranging from $100,000 to $300,000, meaning defendants will have to post $10,035 to $30,035 to be released from jail.
Kohl's
Six people arrested after "a large, angry mob had descended upon" the Kohl's in the Eastland Mall were charged Wednesday, according to prosecutors: Charles J. Foster, 27, Tamika N. Foster, 24, and Stephanie L. Lancaster, 37, all of Bloomington; Joseph D. Matthews, 39, and Kenleia R. Sims, 27, both of Normal; and Maya M. Pizano, 20, Dubuque, Iowa.
They each face one count each of Class 2 felony burglary and Class 4 felony mob action. Charles Foster, Lancaster, Matthews and Sims also were charged with Class 4 felony looting, and a misdemeanor charge of resisting/obstructing a peace officer was filed against Sims.
A seventh person also was arrested in the Kohl's incident but he will not appear in court for a bond hearing until Thursday.
Two nights of looting in Bloomington-Normal came after nonviolent local marches and rallies protesting the death of George Floyd on May 25 at the hands of police in Minneapolis.
In a narrative explaining the arrests, police said a large crowd gathered at Eastland Mall about 10 p.m. Monday in response to a social media post about a parking lot party. About 200 people showed up, but many left after someone broke a store window.
About 11:30 p.m., about 100 people returned to the mall in a caravan of vehicles.
One man damaged a police squad car windshield while others threw rocks and other objects at officers. As that was going on, several other people broke glass doors at Kohl's, entered the store and began looting.
Police discharged a chemical gas into the building and then arrested people as they exited the building, according to the probable-cause statement.
Defendants were seen leaving the store with stolen merchandise, including Lancaster, who came out of the store wearing a pair of Adidas shoes with the Kohl's sales tag still attached, and Sims, who carried out a comforter, clothing and a large purse filled with jewelry and Fitbit devices and Apple watches, the probable-cause statement said.
Prosecutors also alleged that Pizano told police she traveled from Iowa to McLean County to record the rioting, but police noted she did not possess any recording device when she was apprehended.
Read's
About an hour after the Kohl's looting started, police encountered three men burglarizing nearby Read's Sporting Goods, 812 IAA Drive.
Officers arrested Darrius Robinson, 27, of Normal, Donald Jackson, 23, of Normal, and Roosevelt D. Woods, 23, of Bloomington.
Prosecutors allege Woods ran east across Veterans Parkway from the scene. Police reportedly apprehended him after he turned back west to cross Veterans Parkway again.
Woods, who allegedly gave officers a false name, was transported to OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center after he complained of suffering an asthma attack. Police said they learned his real identity after he provided his true name to medical staff.
Meanwhile Robinson and Jackson allegedly tried to drive away but crashed their car on IAA Drive and were arrested after they ran from the disabled vehicle. Jackson, who lives with Robinson at an apartment in Normal, told police he did not know Robinson and had simply stumbled upon the burglary, said the probable-cause statement.
When the vehicle swerved before crashing, a large pile of clothing stolen from Read's fell from the vehicle, police said.
Woods, Robinson and Jackson face Class 2 felony burglary, Class 4 felony looting, and misdemeanor charges of mob action and obstructing a peace officer.
Woods faces additional charges of Class 4 felony obstructing justice and misdemeanor obstructing identification.
Traffic stop
Merchandise stolen from Kohl's, along with several large rocks, were found in a vehicle stopped by police about 3 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the driver, Kaylia G. Washington, 18, of Streamwood, disobeyed a stop sign at the intersection of East Locust Street and Towanda Avenue. The car did not have taillights illuminated, according to the probable-cause statement.
She and her passengers, Lance M. Monden and Kintrell Williams, both 19 of Chicago; a 16-year-old girl from Bloomington; and two 17-year-old boys from Chicago were arrested.
The three adults were formally charged with Class 2 felony burglary; Class 3 felony theft, Class 4 felony mob action and Class 4 felony looting. No information was available about the juveniles' cases.
In the incident involving merchandise found in LeRoy, Matthew S. Gilliam, 24, of LeRoy was formally charged with three counts of Class 4 felony mob action.
78419311_1933875156742830_3871182486356623360_n.jpg
100630481_1933875213409491_5741863424934019072_n.jpg
100690391_1933875043409508_3951144624105455616_n.jpg
100957936_1933875100076169_8905198402845802496_n.jpg
101177340_1933875173409495_7169065999239479296_n.jpg
101193717_1933875503409462_2777248590874017792_n.jpg
101371425_1933875470076132_2886195268175265792_n.jpg
101436378_1933875026742843_5386330245534056448_n.jpg
101580776_1933875346742811_4078132762505117696_n.jpg
101647585_1933875373409475_3271670124884525056_n.jpg
101664507_1933875283409484_4898979846895435776_n.jpg
101693761_1933875240076155_8437093632401473536_n.jpg
101792565_1933875323409480_1974158189775552512_n.jpg
101899454_1933875126742833_4417479185124032512_n.jpg
101983538_1933875450076134_4260162186703273984_n.jpg
Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Nagle
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!