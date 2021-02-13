 Skip to main content
Amtrak using buses to transport passengers around Normal derailment site
NORMAL — Amtrak officials at the Uptown Center in Normal told The Pantagraph that they were using buses to transport passengers from Lincoln to Pontiac until train tracks could be re-opened.

More than dozen freight cars derailed south of the Uptown Normal station at about 5 a.m. Saturday. 

The company also brought in some track repair equipment to help with the repairs of the track.

Amtrak spokeswoman Beth Toll said several adjustments were made to the schedule Saturday.

“Due to a freight train derailment, Amtrak Texas Eagle trains 422 and 22 will detour between St. Louis and Chicago missing all intermediate stops. Alternate transportation will be provided for passengers scheduled to board between St. Louis and Chicago Additionally, Amtrak Lincoln Service (operating between Chicago and St. Louis) trains 303, 306 and 307 are cancelled. Passengers onboard Lincoln Service train 300, which was already en route and is terminating at SPI, are being provided substitute bus transportation.”

MORE COVERAGE OF NORMAL TRAIN DERAILMENT 

Photos: Train derailment south of Uptown Normal closes Amtrak main line

3 crossings remain closed after Normal train derailment

Watch now: Normal train derailment leads to chaotic morning

Watch now: Normal train derailment leads to chaotic morning

