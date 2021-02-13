Amtrak using buses to transport passengers around Normal derailment site

NORMAL — Amtrak officials at the Uptown Center in Normal told The Pantagraph that they were using buses to transport passengers from Lincoln to Pontiac until train tracks could be re-opened.

The company also brought in some track repair equipment to help with the repairs of the track.

A look back at other Central Illinois train derailments in recent years The cargo train derailment in Normal early Saturday is the first of its kind in Central Illinois is about four years.

Amtrak spokeswoman Beth Toll said several adjustments were made to the schedule Saturday.

“Due to a freight train derailment, Amtrak Texas Eagle trains 422 and 22 will detour between St. Louis and Chicago missing all intermediate stops. Alternate transportation will be provided for passengers scheduled to board between St. Louis and Chicago Additionally, Amtrak Lincoln Service (operating between Chicago and St. Louis) trains 303, 306 and 307 are cancelled. Passengers onboard Lincoln Service train 300, which was already en route and is terminating at SPI, are being provided substitute bus transportation.”

