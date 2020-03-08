Amtrak woman on train that made stop in Normal has tested 'presumptive positive' for coronavirus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Following guidelines from the U.S. Centers of Disease Control, all guests were asked to stay in their staterooms while test results on 45 crew members and guests are pending, officials announced. Guests are receiving meal deliveries in their staterooms by room service, and additional television and movie options have been added to in-room programming. Guests from 54 different countries have also been provided complimentary internet service to stay in contact with their family and loved ones.

Crew members wearing masks and gloves delivered trays of food in covered plates, and placed outside the stateroom doors.

More than 400 people have tested positive for the disease in the United States and as of Sunday, 19 deaths have been associated with the coronavirus.

The couple is unsure of when they will be able to return home, but officials informed the passengers they would be heading for Oakland to disembark on Monday, through an evacuation process specified by federal authorities.

“That may take a couple of days,” she said. “They are grouping people and acute care passengers will be in the first group to leave.”

Illinois case