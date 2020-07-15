Another Normal firefighter tests positive for COVID-19; 5 confirmed cases

NORMAL — A Normal firefighter who had been in quarantine after exposure to COVID-19 has tested positive for the virus, bringing the department's total to five confirmed cases.
"Since he was already in quarantine, there was no risk of any additional exposures related to his case," Normal Fire Department Public Information Officer Matt Swaney said Wednesday.
Normal City Manager Pam Reece said Sunday that four Normal firefighters had tested positive for COVID-19 and 11 others were in quarantine. She said no citizens or patients had been placed at risk.
The fifth firefighter's test results came back Tuesday, Swaney said.
"Our ability to provide our services to the town has not been affected," Swaney said. "We are operating as usual."
Reece said Sunday that one firefighter had returned to work and unknowingly exposed his colleagues. Swaney on Tuesday confirmed that firefighter had been exposed to COVID-19 outside of work.
"The positive cases are all exhibiting (COVID) symptoms and are still quarantined at home and are not hospitalized," Swaney said Wednesday.
That includes the fifth firefighter whose COVID was confirmed on Tuesday, Swaney said.
"So, we have five total positive cases and 10 remaining in isolation/quarantine pending (COVID-19 test results and) MCHD (McLean County Health Department) clearing them to return to duty," Swaney said.
"Other than the positive cases, we expect the others that are in isolation to return to duty this weekend," Swaney said.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.