As coronavirus restrictions lift, Twin Cities traffic returns to full speed

“We certainly have seen an uptick in traffic as to what March and April were, but overall, it is on pace to be about the same as last year.”

Bleichner said the number of traffic crashes reported was down in April — about 60%, in fact.

“In May, we had 54 crashes, and we had far more than that last year,” Bleichner said. “In June, we have had 53 crashes so far, and we had 79 last year in June, so we are on pace as to where we were last year, so we see nothing alarming at this point.”

Already this month, McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder has investigated three fatal crashes.

“We have seen an increase in fatal accidents, recently,” she said last week. “We have seen that around the state, too.”