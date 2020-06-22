As coronavirus restrictions lift, Twin Cities traffic returns to full speed

BLOOMINGTON — Police departments in Bloomington and Normal say traffic is returning to a more active and regular pace following a three-month slowdown due to the coronavirus pandemic and state-imposed stay-in-place order.
“We seem to be getting a lot more calls from residents concerned about speeding,” said John Fermon, Bloomington Police Department spokesman. “I think that is because there are still more people at home than normal and they may be outside because the weather has been nice. Then, they see something and report it.
"For a while, there were fewer cars on the road and so maybe people were driving a little faster because they had the perception going fast wasn’t as dangerous.”
DUI arrests are beginning to increase after dipping slightly during April and May in both Bloomington and Normal. Twin City officers are also issuing more speeding citations, after dropping somewhat during the height of the stay-at-home restrictions.
“As the stay-at-home order was ending, we had the civil disturbance stuff to deal with,” Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner said, referring to looting incidents at several businesses in late May and early June. “That occupied us for a week or so and we didn’t have as many officers out there doing those proactive traffic enforcements we do.
“We certainly have seen an uptick in traffic as to what March and April were, but overall, it is on pace to be about the same as last year.”
Bleichner said the number of traffic crashes reported was down in April — about 60%, in fact.
“In May, we had 54 crashes, and we had far more than that last year,” Bleichner said. “In June, we have had 53 crashes so far, and we had 79 last year in June, so we are on pace as to where we were last year, so we see nothing alarming at this point.”
Already this month, McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder has investigated three fatal crashes.
“We have seen an increase in fatal accidents, recently,” she said last week. “We have seen that around the state, too.”
Over the weekend, there were four fatalities as a result of three separate crashes in Central Illinois. Two of those were in Livingston County — one involving a single-motorcycle crash and the other, a double-fatal on Interstate 55 — and another in Logan County, after prosecutors say a Chicago man attempted to flee a deputy following a traffic stop near Mount Pulaski.
All three crashes are still under investigation, according to the Illinois State Police.
There will be more of a police presence on the interstates by state troopers during the month of July as they conduct roadside safety checks, particularly during the first week of the month and July 4 holiday.
Officers will be watchful for drivers who are operating vehicles in an unsafe manner, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, transporting open alcoholic beverages and driving under the influence.
