As more coronavirus cases are reported, Decatur officials take steps to address spread

DECATUR — The coronavirus spread intensified Monday, with Gov. J.B. Pritzker issuing a disaster proclamation after four new cases were identified statewide. None of the known COVID-19 cases reported are in Central Illinois, but Decatur officials say they’re taking aggressive steps to prevent the disease.
“We’ve been looking at plans to try to prevent the coronavirus from affecting Decatur,” said John Williams, administrator of the city Public Transit System, which operates 15 bus routes.
Twenty gallons of special cleaning solution have been ordered, and workers will sanitize all 24 buses nightly.
Much of the attention nationally has focused on transportation systems and where people gather in large groups. On Sunday, Amtrak said a passenger aboard a train from Chicago to St. Louis tested “presumptive positive” for coronavirus. The train, Amtrak 303, made stops in Normal, Lincoln and Springfield.
On Monday, it was confirmed the woman is a 20-year-old Indiana University student who had studied abroad in Italy. Her plane landed at O’Hare International Airport on March 2.
Decatur Airport Director Tim Wright on Monday said they’re monitoring the developments, although “nobody has called here with concerns over the coronavirus," he said
The airport last week started United Express jet service, operated by SkyWest Airlines, to O'Hare. More than 230,000 travelers pass through O’Hare daily.
"We're paying attention to the media outlets and where it's being reported,” Wright said.
Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe on Monday said the “most important message is to take precautions, and not panic. Wash your hands, cover your cough and stay home if you’re sick.”
She took part in a roundtable on Friday organized by U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, with area health care professionals and public agencies. Representatives from Decatur Memorial Hospital and HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital, where the mayor is executive director of philanthropy, advocacy and community relations, took part.
“We are learning more about this latest health concern every day, and how to best deal with it,” she said. “Gov. Pritzker is having daily briefings and I have every confidence in both of our hospitals and their abilities to lead us through this.”
Now in 13 states
COVID-19 as of Monday has infected more than 100,000 and killed more than 3,400. Most cases have been mild, and more than half of those infected have recovered.
The four new Illinois cases bring the state’s total COVID-19 number to 11. Thirteen states have also declared states of emergency, which allows for additional federal resources.
“As we’ve said from the beginning, the state of Illinois will use every tool at our disposal to respond to this virus, and this is the next step in that commitment,” Pritzker said at a news conference.
The new cases include two women, one in her 50s and one in her 70s, who are related to a Chicago high school employee who was announced last week as the state's sixth case, said Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health.
Pritzker said the government is now assembling mobile support teams of emergency responders to react quickly when new situations arise.
Government and health care experts have repeatedly said the virus can’t easily be transmitted by casual contact, but agencies are still taking steps to disinfect high-traffic areas.
Amtrak has also disinfected the train, as well as the stations in Chicago and St. Louis. Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said about 169 customers who purchased tickets for the same train — Amtrak 303 — that the woman rode have been contacted to let them know of the patient’s test result.
“They were encouraged to monitor their health and contact their health provider if they had questions,” he said.
In Decatur, Williams said MV Transportation, the management company that oversees the public transit system as well as provides services in Chicago and across the U.S., has been communicating with Decatur officials about steps being taken.
On Monday, passenger Robert Heath, 55, of Decatur, said he wasn’t worried about the issue.
“I’m not concerned about this especially in Decatur,” he said. “We are lucky to have clean buses,” Heath said.
Robin Coons, a lifelong Decatur resident, said even if she thought there was a risk in taking public transportation, it is her only means of getting from place to place.
“I’ve been taking Decatur buses my entire life and they’ve always been pretty clean,” she said. “But I also don’t have any other option to get to where I need to go.”
Travel agent not seeing impact
Decatur school buses also will be disinfected as part of the district’s spring cleaning plan. District officials announced last week that classrooms and buses would be sanitized while the students and staff are away on spring break between March 10-13.
Mike Boliard, owner of Decatur City Taxi, said they are advising drivers to keep orderly maintenance of vehicles.
Other services have taken precautions related to COVID-19. A spokesperson for DoorDash said a task force is working on a comprehensive strategy to protect the “health and safety of the community.” The company required Seattle-based employees to work from home. Travel arrangements for corporate employees have been suspended.
Representatives from Uber did not respond to requests for comment.
Linda Roberts, owner of Best Trips Ever in Mount Zion, recommends that those looking to travel check with their agent about cancellation policies.
Of the 10 groups booked with her agency this year, none have cancelled, but she noted they are still cautious and some call to ask about cancellation options in case coronavirus gets reported in their intended destination, Roberts said.
Clients are remaining optimistic to travel once the summer months come around, she said.
"They keep saying the warm weather may help," she said. "We just all pray that this will go away and everybody is OK, that's the main thing. The safety of our clients."
The Associated Press and Garrett Karsten, of the Herald & Review, contributed to this report.
Spring break is coming and the coronavirus is spreading. Here’s what to know before you go.
