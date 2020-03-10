As more coronavirus cases are reported, Decatur officials take steps to address spread

Representatives from Uber did not respond to requests for comment.

Linda Roberts, owner of Best Trips Ever in Mount Zion, recommends that those looking to travel check with their agent about cancellation policies.

Of the 10 groups booked with her agency this year, none have cancelled, but she noted they are still cautious and some call to ask about cancellation options in case coronavirus gets reported in their intended destination, Roberts said.

Clients are remaining optimistic to travel once the summer months come around, she said.

"They keep saying the warm weather may help," she said. "We just all pray that this will go away and everybody is OK, that's the main thing. The safety of our clients."

The Associated Press and Garrett Karsten, of the Herald & Review, contributed to this report.

Spring break is coming and the coronavirus is spreading. Here’s what to know before you go.

