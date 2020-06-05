Authorities identify man involved in fatal LeRoy crash
Authorities identify man involved in fatal LeRoy crash

Accident

BLOOMINGTON — Authorities have released the name of the man involved in a fatal automobile accident early Thursday.

Ryan A. Ploense, 36, of LeRoy, died at the scene of the accident, 3200 East near 600 North Road, just northeast of LeRoy, McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder said.

Preliminary autopsy opinion indicates death was caused by head and spinal injuries after Ploense was thrown from the car and into a field after losing control of the car and leaving the road.

The accident remains under investigation.

