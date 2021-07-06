 Skip to main content
Autopsy planned following fatal crash near Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH — A fatal single-vehicle crash outside Ellsworth on Monday night is under investigation. 

The crash was reported at the intersection of 2675 East 1000 North Road, outside Ellsworth, according to a statement from the McLean County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office.

Ellsworth Fire Department and LeRoy Emergency Ambulance Service also responded to the crash.

The driver of the vehicle, a 40-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:30 p.m., according to the McLean County coroner. His name was withheld, pending the notification of his family.

A passenger was in the vehicle at the time of the crash and was taken to a local hospital. No details were released regarding their condition.

An autopsy for the driver was scheduled for Tuesday. The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s and coroner’s offices.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

