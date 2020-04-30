Baby ducks in a drain? Bloomington firefighters to the rescue

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Fire Department has officially declared spring with its first seasonal rescue of baby ducks.

"Flowers are blooming, trees are budding, and ducks are falling in drains," the BFD Facebook page read. "Captain Day, Engineer Owens and Firefighter Czapar saved these ducks out of a drain off Empire this morning."

If you suspect ducks have fallen into a drain, call dispatch’s non-emergency number, 820-8888, and let them know the location.

