Black ISU officer educates community to help prevent repeat of Ferguson shooting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

NORMAL — Ever since he was a teenager, 43-year-old ISU Police Sgt. Michael Gardner wanted to be a police officer.

"I had some very positive experiences with law enforcement when I was a kid on the south side of Chicago. I know a lot of people can't say that," said Gardner. "I want to be that for other people."

He was hired by the campus police force in 2007 after graduating from ISU with a bachelor's degree in music and was promoted to corporal in 2009 and sergeant in 2013.

"When Ferguson took place (Aug. 9, 2014), I was a supervisor and we had an individual who two of my officers were trying to arrest because he had a warrant for his arrest. He was not being cooperative," said Gardner. "So I, as a sergeant, went out to the scene and the first thing he said to me was, 'You all not going to Michael Brown me.' Him saying that did have an impact on me."

Gardner calmly explained the man was going to jail because he had a warrant for his arrest, not because of anything he did that night.