Black officer educates community to help prevent repeat of Ferguson, Mo., shooting

NORMAL — Ever since he was a teenager, 43-year-old ISU Police Sgt. Michael Gardner wanted to be a police officer.
"I had some very positive experiences with law enforcement when I was a kid on the south side of Chicago. I know a lot of people can't say that," said Gardner. "I want to be that for other people."
He was hired by the campus police force in 2007 after graduating from ISU with a bachelor's degree in music and was promoted to corporal in 2009 and sergeant in 2013.
"When Ferguson took place (Aug. 9, 2014), I was a supervisor and we had an individual who two of my officers were trying to arrest because he had a warrant for his arrest. He was not being cooperative," said Gardner. "So I, as a sergeant, went out to the scene and the first thing he said to me was, 'You all not going to Michael Brown me.' Him saying that did have an impact on me."
Gardner calmly explained the man was going to jail because he had a warrant for his arrest, not because of anything he did that night.
"The effect that had on me was I drew the conclusion that there are people — black, brown, white, whatever color — who don't know what their rights are; they don't know what their responsibilities are," said Gardner. "So I took it upon myself to start teaching a program in the Bloomington-Normal area ... about police encounters and what you have to do and what you don't have to do."
He teaches the program in schools, Boys & Girls Club, YWCA and a couple churches "because I wanted to spread the message as far as I could so that we could avoid any situations like the Michael Brown situation," Gardner said. "I felt it was my responsibility as a police officer and as a black man to get this word out and not just to kids, because you would be surprised at how many adults don't know what they have to do and what they don't have to do."
He takes an active role in the department's efforts to recruit minority officers.
"We want good people, but we specifically want some people who are under-represented," Gardner said. "Apply. It's a great job. We need honest people, people with good morals, good instincts, good character.
"I don't know the statistics, but I am sure a majority of police officers are white males," said Gardner. "If nobody (minorities) applies and never gets hired, how will we ever be diverse police forces? I am a believer that the police force should represent the (demographics) of the community it polices."
Gardner has no plans to leave the ISU police force.
"For me, I have had the privilege of working with some very great people, from my former chief (Ron Swan) to my current chief (Aaron Woodruff). Because leadership starts at the top and trickles down, the environment of our department is very open to diversity."
